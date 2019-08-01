New market seeks approval for LED sign

Independence Township Planning Commission will consider a site-plan amendment for an electronic LED sign at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Independence Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Drive.

Alex’s Market and Grill, 4707 White Lake Road, is asking the township to allow it to relocate its sign, and also make it a 50-square-foot digital marquee with changeable, full-color LED display.

Planning consultant Richard Carlisle recommends approval as long as the LED message does not change more than once a minute, no special effects such as dissolve or fade, and includes written certification from manufacturer that light intensity conforms to brightness standards.

The local group Preservation Clarkston is opposed to the LED sign (see their letter to the editor on page 6).