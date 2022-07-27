New shift lieutenant primed for challenges ahead

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

“The promotion of a firefighter to that of an officer is a great moment of honor and pride for both the firefighter, their family, and Independence Fire.”

With that proclamation by Independence Fire Chief Dave Piche, the ceremony began July 19 during the Township Board of Trustees regular meeting to recognize the promotion of 10-year firefighter/paramedic Frankie Cruz to shift lieutenant.

“I just wanted to say that I’m really excited for this day,” Cruz said. “I look forward to the challenges that come up, but I couldn’t be here without my wife Megan and our two kids Brayden and Ava, and the rest of my family, friends and all the firefighters I work with daily. I just want to say thanks to all of you for all the support, friendship, guidance, and help. You’ve been there to help me out and I appreciate it. I look forward to everything to come.”

Piche said Cruz brings a great deal to the department.

“He not only works for IFD, but he also resides in the community with his wife and beautiful children, too,” said Piche. “Frankie is a highly skilled firefighter/paramedic that spends many hours sharing his knowledge and experiences mentoring and training other employees. He is highly respected by his peers and his dedication to provide a high level of service to the residents of Independence Township is above and beyond.

“Frankie also holds himself to a high standard as a paramedic, always providing compassionate and dedicated EMS care to those in need and known to be an assertive skilled firefighter battling fires and performing technical rescues when called upon.”

During the ceremony, Captain David Bridgewater pinned the new badge on Cruz’s uniform, Piche presented Cruz with his new yellow helmet, and Township Clerk Cari Neubeck performed the swearing-in.

PHOTO: New Independence Fire Department shift lieutenant Frankie Cruz (with yellow helmet) poses with his department colleagues after being sworn in July 19 at the Township Board of Trustees meeting. Photo: Matt Mackinder