New shop all about local products, people

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Its successful grand opening event now in the rearview mirror, the new Made in Michigan with Love store is now full-steam ahead in Clarkston.

Located at 7170 Dixie Highway, Suite B, owner Maria Hall said since the store opened July 1, she has been thrilled with the steady flow of customers and already has seen several repeat visitors.

All products in the store are either hand-made by a Michigan artist or owned by a Michigan small business.

“We ended up getting very lucky with this location,” said Hall. “It was just a perfect fit. I walked in and it felt like this was exactly where I needed to be.”

The shop’s grand opening weekend was Aug. 19-21, and Hall called the turnout “a very blessful experience.”

Overall, Hall wants Made in Michigan with Love to stand out in a positive way.

“With our store, we really want it to be a unique shopping experience,” Hall said. “We want to help and support local artists. I have artists all the way from Caro to Bay City, along with a lot of Clarkston artists in here. I just really want to give those Michigan small businesses the support and recognition that they deserve and give the community a fun location where we will be having art workshops and different events.”

Upcoming events include an all-kids craft show on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where children ages 6-17 will display their products that they have made, including art and baked goods. A food truck and ice cream truck will be part of the day, as will a moment of silence for 9/11.

Then Oct. 15 is the Witches’ Night Out event with vendors in front and out back. Hall said customers can come in costume with a chance to win a gift basket full of Michigan wines and goodies for the best-dressed witch or warlock. The event runs 3-9 p.m., with the store opening as usual at 10 a.m.

“The great thing about shopping local and supporting local and having a Michigan-owned store is that people can come in for those unique, one-of-a-kind items that they can’t buy on Amazon or in other stores,” said Hall. “By doing that, they are helping a Michigan small business owner. Instead of supporting corporate America, they are supporting their local community.

“That, to me, means a lot because I was born and raised in Michigan and I want to help and support the local community as much as I can.”

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more info, visit MadeInMichiganWithLove.com, follow on Facebook, call 248-981-5842, or email madeinmichiganwithlove@outlook.com.

PHOTO: Store owner Maria Hall shows off unique items for sale at the Dixie Highway shop. Photo: Matt Mackinder