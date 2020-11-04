New social district coming to town; Church Street closure extended

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

At the Oct. 26 Clarkston City Council meeting, two topics were approved that will have significant implications on the downtown area in the immediate future.

One was to extend the closure of Church Street through next spring to provide Honcho more outdoor seating. The second was to approve a social district, basically closing Main Street and letting patrons go from establishment to establishment and enjoy the environment.

Back in the spring at the height of the COVID shutdown when restaurants were either closed or only offering delivery and take out, the Michigan Legislature came up with several innovative options to ensure restaurants and bars could remain open so Michigan residents could comfortably, safely and responsibly enjoy eating out.

The options included allowing licensed businesses to sell cocktails to-go and allowing cities to establish social drinking districts. It was left up to local governments to establish the outdoor social drinking districts, where customers of legal drinking age are able to purchase alcoholic beverages from nearby restaurants and drink them off the restaurant’s property so long as those customers remain in the designated “social district” area.

”The city started the process to investigate the possibility of a social district almost as soon as the law was signed by the governor,” said Clarkston City Council member Sue Wylie. “Several city officials were concerned about the future of the local restaurants plus the ability of restaurant patrons to dine out in a safe environment that allowed them to socially distance and stay outdoors as much as possible. The City Planning Commission established a committee to investigate the social district issues and to survey the downtown businesses. The committee hoped to support the local restaurants in their efforts to remain open and in business, plus we liked the ability for customers to purchase beverages in specially marked, disposable cups, and to carry them outside.

“We envisioned restaurant patrons exploring the retail businesses in downtown Clarkston while they waited for their tables, spending some of that time outside. After hearing the recommendations of the committee, the planning commission unanimously passed a recommendation that the city council establish a Clarkston social district.”

The state requires a resolution to establish a social district from the city council, which was passed unanimously at the Oct. 26 city council meeting. Also required by the state is a map showing the boundaries of the district, a management and maintenance plan for the district, and the names of licensed businesses that are located adjacent to or within the district. All this material will be submitted to the state, said Wylie. Once the Clarkston social district is established by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the city must approve any licensed establishments in the district who intend to participate, and then those licensees can apply to the state for their permits.

“The planning commission committee found overwhelming support from the Clarkston business community,” Wylie said. “Retailers anticipated that a social district would bring more visibility to their businesses and help keep the downtown district viable and vibrant. Probably the biggest con is monitoring the social district for compliance, especially the district boundaries.”

The city’s management and maintenance plan states that regulation of the district be conducted by regular patrols of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and by the staff of the licensed establishments.

No money has changed hands in establishing the social district, noted Wylie, who said that restaurants that apply for social district permits from the MLCC will be required to pay a total of $320 to the state.

Church Street was closed by Honcho late summer and was originally slated to reopen November 1.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to gather momentum last spring, restaurants, bars and retail businesses quickly faced shortened hours, capacity limits, fearful customers, and looming layoffs. Cities and business owners met to look for creative ways to make patrons safer and keep their establishments afloat.

New York City closed 87 streets to allow businesses to move outside, while closer to home, Ann Arbor closed four blocks of its Main Street.

In June, Wylie, City Manager Jonathan Smith and the Clarkston Planning Commission members began talking with downtown business owners. The simple goal was, “How can we keep people safe and help you survive?”

Union Joints soon came forward with a proposal to use Church Street for Honcho diners until October 31. Gauging the success in Detroit and surrounding communities with similar actions, the planning commission recommended approval. Surrounding residents were supportive of the plan, the 700 employees of Union Joints restaurants had some hope, and the majority of residents understood that these were different times and challenges.

“The planning commission, city council and city manager continued to work with other establishments, suggesting similar ideas and listening for solutions,” said Rich Little, chair of the planning commission. “While some other ideas are under scrutiny, the other owners have not come forward. We want to help all of them and all of their customers. A recent Detroit Free Press article chronicled how Michigan towns and restaurants are rushing to remain outside in cold winter weather with the addition of igloos, tents and makeshift structures.

“This ‘fresh air’ approach is expensive and offers great uncertainties in the rising pandemic tide. Owners do not expect to be profitable but are looking to ride out this health crisis and keep at least part of their staff safe and employed.”

Again, Union Joints came forward with a plan to use Church Street for the winter. With rules in place and some experience with this closure, the planning commission and the council approved it.

“We continue to discuss similar actions with other restaurants and businesses,” said Little. “We hope they come forward. The social district will be another way to move patrons outside in the winter and keep them safe.”

In the planning commission recommendation to the city council, Little said they urged the council to look past the pandemic and think about using the Church Street area as a permanent green space “commons” area.

“This would provide seating and solace for residents, visitors, patrons and employees of all downtown businesses,” said Little.

“We know, at this point, that we are all adjusting to an outdoor life and will likely be changed forever as a community.”