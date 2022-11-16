New voice on school board as Love gains election with most votes

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

In the election for two seats on the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, Amanda Love (9,545 votes) and Cheryl McGinnis (incumbent, 8,713 votes) were voted in for the six-year terms.

Greg Need (incumbent, 7,975), Christy Giampetroni (6,543), and Kathy Paul (2,422) did not gain enough votes for election.

There were also 73 write-ins.

“We did it,” said Love. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support and for your vote. Being the top vote-getter really sent a message to the community that parents desire for a voice in our children’s education. We have shown that WE are Clarkston, too. Thank you for your trust. I won’t let you down.

“I look forward to being a voice for the parents and taxpayers who have felt unheard. I am eager to do a deep dive on the issues facing our schools and to work with the other members and the superintendent towards positive change.”

Love said she has an eye on her No. 1 priority as the new member on the school board.

“Academic excellence for all students, which means properly supporting children who need extra help while challenging our high achievers,” Love said. “Let’s get back to the basics and get our test scores up. Clarkston has an amazing reputation, but we can and MUST strive to do better.”

***

The CCS bond proposal was a close vote but passed with 12,646 in favor and 11,203 not in favor.

The bond is for $197,500,000 for district-wide improvements.

“With the passing of this bond, the community has shown they are vested in the future of Clarkston and the continued growth of our community,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan. “With new and updated facilities, Clarkston can continue to offer high-quality education in schools that are healthy and safe, which will benefit current and future generations of Clarkston students and families.”

Proposed safety and security improvements include building air quality, providing air conditioning in classrooms, ADA upgrades, door hardware replacements, building card access controls, additional generator circuits for life safety systems, and fire alarm system replacements.

A new junior high school will be constructed to replace the 63-year-old aging Clarkston Junior High on the existing site. The new facility will provide larger classrooms to support innovative and collaborative learning, improve ADA accessibility, and improve traffic flow while preserving and updating the current auditorium and construction trades areas. In addition, the bond will address the most critical aging building systems.

“We are truly grateful,” said Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education President Kelli Horst. “The approval of this bond allows us to continue executing our long-term facilities plan. This plan addresses the critical needs of district facilities and will help us better meet the needs of all students and staff.”

PHOTO: Amanda Love