Next Birders meeting

At last comes the spring.

And, hopefully, along with it, weather conducive to the first regular meeting since October of the Clarkston-Area Backyard Birders Club.

Yes, it’s been that long, thanks to the club’s customary seasonal break in November-December and then the wintry blasts that curtailed the January meeting and caused cancellation in February.

The club is looking for a good turnout on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Wint Nature Center inside Independence Oaks County Park.

For the guest presentation, Bob Haar will show more of the video featuring Dr. Douglas Tallamy’s “The Vital New Role of the Suburban/Urban Garden.”

The focus will be on how we can have more birds, healthier birds, and perhaps even new birds in our backyards. Dr. Tallamy shares some good visuals of birds and offers authoritative advice on how to create yards and gardens that birds want to live in, raise their young, and visit.

The meeting will have all the regular items, including member reports of sightings and birder news.

As always, complimentary coffee courtesy of A.J. O’Neil and his Detroit Bold Coffee Company, baked goodies from the kitchen of our Mary Kraut, and Wally’s Raffle.

For more information on the club, send an email to cabbclub@gmail.com.