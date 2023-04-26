Next birders meeting

It’s that extraordinary time of year for birds – northbound migration.

The same can be said for birders, whether in their backyards or for a brief outing to a hotspot, of which there are many in the state and plenty nearby.

The Clarkston Area Backyard Birders Club will focus on this springtime phenomenon at its next meeting, tonight, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Wint Nature Center, 9501 Sashabaw Road, inside Independence Oaks County Park.

To set the stage, the club’s tech guru Bob Haar will show selected brief scenes from the award-winning documentary, “Winged Migration.”

The club’s veteran members have seen the entire video and several have asked for a few more glimpses to tee up discussion.

For the club’s newer members, these teasers will introduce them to a production that required 450 people, 17 pilots, and 14 cinematographers using airplanes, gliders, helicopters, and balloons.

With climate change, some species passed through earlier, a few were later this year, but most are yet to arrive in the local area.

Tonight’s meeting will also feature discussion about spring birding venues within a 30-minute or so drive of the Clarkston area.

Club President Bob McGowan will start off at 6:30 p.m., Mary Kraut will be back with baked goodies, and A.J. O’Neil will serve up his Detroit Bold coffee.

Everything is complimentary.

There are no dues or fees of any kind and you may win a prize in Wally’s Raffle.

No reservations required, dress is casual, and bringing a friend or two is encouraged.

For more information on the club, email to cabbclub@gmail.com.

— Matt Mackinder