No dumping here

On June 27, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Willow Park Drive for a dumping complaint.

A resident of the complex stated they observed two non-resident unknown white men removing large pieces of wood from the bed of a pickup truck and placing it into the apartment complex dumpster.

The two subjects were in their mid to early 20s, one wearing an orange tank top, dark shorts and long dark socks. The other was wearing a purple T-shirt and dark pants. A license plate was obtained by the complaint.

Detectives are investigating.