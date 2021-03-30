No July 4 parade; concerts a go

While this year’s Fourth of July parade is canceled due to ongoing concerns about large gatherings during the pandemic, plans for Concerts in the Park starting June 11 are moving forward.
Without a doubt, some changes to the event will be needed, but the Concerts Committee is optimistic crowd spacing and other issues can be resolved.
