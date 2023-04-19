No preliminary exam

The case against an Illinois man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old Springfield Township girl multiple times for refusing to have sex with him has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court.

Judge Joseph Fabrizio of 52-2 District Court advanced the case after the defendant, 18-year-old Julian Pinedo (pictured), waived his right to a preliminary exam.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the crime occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 25 at the girl’s home in the 6000 block of North Bay Road.

Pinedo and the girl reportedly met on social media and discussed him coming to Michigan from his home in Monmouth, Ill.

Deputies responding to a 911 call from the girl’s parents who had found her lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her back and midsection. The parents weren’t home at the time of the stabbing but rushed back after receiving a call from their daughter, who told them what had happened.