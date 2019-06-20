No to mosquito spray

Clarkston City Council turned down an offer by Mosquito Joes to spray Depot Park for a mosquito-free Concerts in the Park.

“All the research on the product shows it’s safe for humans and animals, but it does kill pollinators,” said Council member Sue Wylie, who voted “no”along with council members Sharron Catallo, Jason Kneisc, and Scott Reynolds. Mayor Eric Haven and council members Al Avery and David Marsh voted “yes.”

Catallo said the city stopped spraying the park for insects 25 years ago.

Mosquito Joes offered the service as a free community outreach, but there has been no call for it from the community, Wylie said.