Nora Jean SCHMIDGALL

SCHMIDGALL, Nora Jean; of Oxford formerly of Clarkston, born in Mayfield, KY; passed away January 16, 2020; age 86; preceded in death by her husband Ardell “Art”, parents James & Katie Chapman and sister Rose Marie Chapman; mother of Gene Schmidgall, Kathy Schmidgall, Sharron Schmidgall and Joy Schmidgall. Nora will be missed by Family, Friends, and her dog, Gigi. Nora was a Clarkston School bus driver for over 40 years. She loved animals, adopting many strays over the years. Nora enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling and camping, and being a girl scout leader. Nora was active in the Altar Guild at her churches throughout her adult life. Friends may visit Sunday, January 19th from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, January 20th at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dementia Society for America.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.