Norma Logan, 88

Norma “Jean” Logan, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away September 9, 2021 at the age of 88.

Preceded in death by her husband Jim.

Mother of Carol (Diane) Logan, Deborah (Dave) Hoover, James (Judy) Logan, Darlene Logan, and the late Jennifer Logan. Grandma of David (Laurie) and Andrea (Mike), great-grandma of Micaela (Quenten).

Jean was the last survivor of seven adult Breeding siblings.

She and her husband traveled to Michigan from Kentucky, where he came to work at General Motors.

Jean worked at Community National Bank/EDS in downtown Pontiac and enjoyed camping with family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Christian Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.