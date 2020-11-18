Notice to Creditors: Dorothy Marie Dusenbury

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2020-396, 976-de
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Dorothy Marie Dusenbury a/k/a Dorothy M. Dusenbury, Deceased. Date of birth 11/12/1944
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dorothy Marie Dusenbury a/k/a Dorothy M. Dusenbury, Deceased, died October 15, 2020
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Vicki Burr, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Vicki Burr
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 47465 Greenwich
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Novi, Michigan 48374
(248) 682-8800 (248) 756-4350
