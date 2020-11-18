Notice to Creditors: Dorothy Marie Dusenbury

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2020-396, 976-de

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Dorothy Marie Dusenbury a/k/a Dorothy M. Dusenbury, Deceased. Date of birth 11/12/1944

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dorothy Marie Dusenbury a/k/a Dorothy M. Dusenbury, Deceased, died October 15, 2020

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Vicki Burr, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Vicki Burr

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 47465 Greenwich

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Novi, Michigan 48374

(248) 682-8800 (248) 756-4350