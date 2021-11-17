Notice to Creditors: Kenntel Watson

state of michigan CASE NO & JUDGE

probate court 2021-398,330-DE

county of oakland Hon. Linda S. Hallmark

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of KENNTEL WATSON. Date of birth: 09-18-1996

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kenntel Watson, died 09/17/2020

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Timothy P. Flynn, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

November 10, 2021

Timothy P. Flynn P42201 Timothy P. Flynn

6637 Highland Raod 6637 Highland Road

Waterford, Michigan 48327 Waterford, Michigan 48327

248-886-6600 248-886-6600