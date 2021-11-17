Notice to Creditors: Kenntel Watson

state of michigan CASE NO & JUDGE
probate court 2021-398,330-DE
county of oakland Hon. Linda S. Hallmark
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of KENNTEL WATSON. Date of birth: 09-18-1996
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kenntel Watson, died 09/17/2020
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Timothy P. Flynn, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
November 10, 2021
Timothy P. Flynn P42201
6637 Highland Raod
Waterford, Michigan 48327
248-886-6600
