Notice to Creditors: Marguerite M. Stevens

state of michigan

county of oakland

notice to creditors

for trust

In the Matter of MARGUEREITE M. STEVENS, settlor of the MARGUERITE M. STEVENS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 10, 2011

Date of Birth: 07/21/1943

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, MARGUERITE M. STEVENS died March 4, 2022

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against theMARGUERITE M. STEVENS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 10, 2011 will be forever barred unless presented to WILLIAM PHEBUS, Tursetee(s), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

3/11/22

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 William Phebus

Attorney for William Phebus Trustee

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 614 Doctor Gorman Drive

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Belle Chasse, LA 70037

(248) 682-8800 (248) 238-5059