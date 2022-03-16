Notice to Creditors: Marguerite M. Stevens

state of michigan
county of oakland
notice to creditors
for trust
In the Matter of MARGUEREITE M. STEVENS, settlor of the MARGUERITE M. STEVENS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 10, 2011
Date of Birth: 07/21/1943
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, MARGUERITE M. STEVENS died March 4, 2022
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against theMARGUERITE M. STEVENS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 10, 2011 will be forever barred unless presented to WILLIAM PHEBUS, Tursetee(s), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
3/11/22
Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 William Phebus
Attorney for William Phebus Trustee
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 614 Doctor Gorman Drive
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(248) 682-8800 (248) 238-5059
