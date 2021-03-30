Notice to Creditors: Michael L. Smith

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2020-398, 973-de

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Michael L. Smith, Deceased. Date of birth: 9/12/1949

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Michael L. Smith, Deceased died January 16, 2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michelle L. Smith, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Michelle L. Smith

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 111 Guanonocque

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326

(248) 682-8800 (248) 759-1587