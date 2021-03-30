Notice to Creditors: Michael L. Smith

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2020-398, 973-de
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Michael L. Smith, Deceased. Date of birth: 9/12/1949
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Michael L. Smith, Deceased died January 16, 2021
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michelle L. Smith, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Michelle L. Smith
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 111 Guanonocque
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326
(248) 682-8800 (248) 759-1587
