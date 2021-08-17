Notice to Creditors: Ralph Bowren

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2021-401, 187-DE
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Ralph Bowren. Date of birth 3/21/1956
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ralph Bowren died 4/16/2021
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kristen Bowren, personal representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
8/4/2021
Kristen Bowren
13779 Locke Lane
Walker, LA 70785
state of michigan FILE NO: