Notice to Creditors: Ralph Bowren

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2021-401, 187-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Ralph Bowren. Date of birth 3/21/1956

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ralph Bowren died 4/16/2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kristen Bowren, personal representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

8/4/2021

Kristen Bowren

13779 Locke Lane

Walker, LA 70785