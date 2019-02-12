NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 27`” day of March 2019 at the Lookout Lodge, in the town of Waterford Township, located 1702 Scott Lake Road, Waterford Township, Michigan, 48328, an annual meeting and director’s election will be held. On the 42° day of February, being 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Highway Suite 2, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, phone number 248-922-7822, during the regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. For more information regarding time and costs, please call the number listed above. RSVP is required.

Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Oakland Conservation District via one piece of identification.

Patrick Costello, Director

Oakland Conservation District

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT’S

SPRING TREE SALE

The Oakland Conservation District’s Spring Tree & Shrub Sale is scheduled for May 4, 2019 at the Waterford Oaks Greenhouse with pick up between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Advance orders required. Trees and shrubs offered are bare root. For more information, please visit www.oaklandconservationdistrict.org or call 248-922-7822.