Oakland County agriculture leaders honored by MSU Block &Bridle Club

East Lansing — The MSU Block & Bridle Club and The College of Agriculture & Natural Resources have chosen long-time Farm Bureau leaders Jackie and LC Scramlin for the Honored Guest Award for 2025 to be presented at the annual banquet on March 22.

This award is given to individuals who have made a great impact on the livestock industry and MSU animal science program. This marks only the second time in the over 75-year history of Block & Bridle that a couple has received this award. LC and Jackie’s portrait will be displayed in the newly named Michigan Farm Bureau Pavilion for five years, then will be placed in Anthony Hall on the MSU campus along with other renowned Michigan agriculture leaders.

“It is an unbelievable honor for us to receive this distinction,” said Jackie. “Farm Bureau has been such a big part of our lives together, so it really is very special that ours will be the first portrait hung in the newly named MI Farm Bureau Pavilion.”

This award is a culmination of a lifetime of LC and Jackie’s dedication to Michigan agriculture.

Throughout the years, LC and Jackie have supported Block & Bridle and provided mentorship and guidance to many youth in agriculture. LC and Jackie are well known for their leadership in the Oakland County Fair, where LC is General Manager and Jackie serves on the fair board.

LC and Jackie have also played an instrumental part in the revamping of the new Michigan State Fair LLC, which provides young people an opportunity to display their love of agriculture to a large audience. As of this year the Michigan State Fair has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to outstanding youth in Michigan.

LC and Jackie attend the State Fair with their children and grandchildren showing animals, helping with displays, running the livestock area, helping to award youth scholarships, and having a great time.

“It has been an amazing ride though all the years of being involved with Michigan agriculture through fairs, MSU and Farm Bureau,” LC said. “To think at one time Jackie was the State Farm Bureau Queen and I was the State Young Farmer Chairman. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since those days but we are humbled by this recognition and are excited to continue to serve our industry.”

Jackie and LC met through Block & Bridle’s Little International and bonded over their family’s involvement in 4-H and Farm Bureau, with both serving on their county Farm Bureau boards over the years. Together they raised their children and grandchildren to love agriculture on the family farm in Holly, where they raise champion-quality Southdown sheep.