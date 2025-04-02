Oakland County fair classroom partnership program for teachers

Partnership program now open, limit 40 teachers

Davisburg — Classrooms across Oakland County will have an opportunity to demonstrate some of their talents for the 2025 Oakland County Fair, July 11-20,

The Oakland County Fair Classroom Partnership Program is now open for teacher enrollment, offering a unique opportunity for students to showcase their school projects at the fair while earning funds for their classrooms.

“We recognize there are some very talented students across the county schools,” said Sara Ressler, assistant general manager, Oakland County Fair Association. “New this year we are providing an opportunity for students to select projects from more than 300 categories to enter in the fair. It’s not just animals at the fair, rather a vast array of science projects to poetry to art are also included.”

Participating teachers can receive up to $250 in financial incentives by guiding students to enter their work in various categories.

Students enter for free, gaining hands-on experience, confidence, and the chance to win prizes. Fair registration opens on April 26, and spaces are limited to 40 teachers on a first-come basis.

“While students benefit from the many aspects of participating in the fair, teachers who often pay out of pocket for classroom supplies are provided some assistance. Our goal is to not only spark the interests of area students, but also give back to the hard working teachers.”

Examples of projects from the classroom projects include: ink, painting, and sculpture; house plants; photography including nature, portrait and animals; computer aided graphic design; musical instrumentals; theatrics and leadership.

Many of the project areas that the Fair offers are areas already covered in most school curriculum.

For details, visit OakFair.org/classroompartnership.