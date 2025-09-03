OCSO investigating structure fire in Independence Twp.

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On Aug. 28 at around 5 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Township Fire Department were called to the 5000 block of Forest Valley Drive for a report of a residential structure fire.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames that the ITFD quickly worked to extinguish.

According to police, no injuries were reported and contact was made with the homeowner who informed them that the residence was currently unoccupied at the time.

A fire investigator for the OCSO responded to the scene and is conducting a cause and origin investigation. Currently, the incident remains under review.