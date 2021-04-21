OCSO recognition

Deborah Percival, a Clarkston resident, was recognized last week during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Percival started with the office in June of 1994. She loves that her job gives her the ability to make a difference in the life of someone who is in the middle of a crisis, and also being the lifeline on the radio.

Percival’s most memorable moment was a suicidal caller whose call came in as a 9-1-1 hang up. She called back several times before the man would answer at which time, he gave a false name of “Joe.” Percival stayed on the phone with him for over an hour, convincing him to put down his gun and to get help.

Joe was a veteran with PTSD, and Percival helped to save his life.