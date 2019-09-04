State Rep. Andrea Schroeder invites residents to her in-district office hours on Monday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Independence Township Town Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Drive in Clarkston.

All are welcome. Those unable to attend may contact Rep. Schroeder at 517-373-0615 or email AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov.