Office hours for Rep. Schroeder

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder, of Independence Township, invites residents to her in-district office hours on Monday, Aug. 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Village of Clarkston City Hall, City Council meeting room, located at 375 Depot Road in Clarkston.

“I value these informal opportunities to hear from residents of our community and learn more about what is important to them,” Schroeder said. “I hope you can join and look forward to your thoughts and ideas.”

The first hour is by appointment only. From 10:30 to 11:30, all are encouraged to attend.

To attend, contact Schroeder at (517) 373-0615 or via email at AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov.