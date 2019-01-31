Oh, the weather outside is frightful

Clarkston DPW workers salt the sidewalk leading to the city parking lot on Main Street at West Washington during Monday’s snow. Photo provided

A statewide snow emergency dumping half a foot of the white stuff with wind chills as low as 35 below zero closed schools, government offices, and many businesses Monday and Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the state of emergency Tuesday morning, with a State of Emergency Operations Center near Lansing, overseen by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. Local governments will coordinate with the center for response and recovery efforts.

Temperatures are forecast to reach -8 Thursday night with more snow. Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 29, and Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain, high near 43.

– Phil Custodio