On Deck Saturday, May 18 — Last of the season!

Dream creative, dream custom! Dillman & Upton hosts On Deck Saturday, May 18 from 10 am to 2 pm in Downtown Rochester. Meet several pro builders and see all the latest deck materials. One of this year’s most exciting product is the multi-width decking from the TimberTech/Azek Vintage Collection. (Picture attached) It gives you the option to mix, match and play with patterns and different board widths for a totally custom look.

Dillman & Upton’s expansive deck displays feature low maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting and decorative hardware. The On Deck Saturday event provides a great opportunity to see everything in one place and talk to experts at the same time. You can even enjoy a free hot dog and drink while you browse.

“Customers like taking home the free deck sample boards and talking directly to our Azek/Timbertech Gold Builders,” says Jeff Frye, Department Manager.

As a complete home center, lumberyard and hardware store, Dillman & Upton has an extensive line of deck stains and accessories to refurbish existing decks and an experienced staff to help you choose the right products.