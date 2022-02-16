On Deck Saturdays starts in March

Dream big, dream early! Dillman & Upton hosts On Deck Saturdays on March 12 and April 23 from 9 am to 1 pm in Downtown Rochester. Meet pro builders and see all the latest deck materials. Explore design options while you enjoy a free hot dog and drink!

The Dillman & Upton expansive deck display features low-maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting, decorative hardware and even outdoor kitchens! The TimberTech AZEK decking collection offers industry leading warranties and over 30 different color options. The boards stay up to 30 degrees cooler and have up to 40% better slip resistance than leading competitive composites. Available in three different widths, it offers many unique design options.

“Customers really like taking home the free deck sample boards and talking directly to our Azek/Timbertech Gold Builders,” says Jeff Frye, Department Manager.

With over 110 years in the building business, Dillman & Upton continues to be a major supplier of quality construction products, expert referral sources and full-service installation.