Optifest event on tap

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Bay Court Park will be the place to be on June 18.

Optifest will be heading to the park that day for what the Clarkston Area Optimist Club hopes will be its new annual signature event.

“Since most of COVID seems to be behind us, what better than having an event at one of our parks in Independence Township?” said Optimist Club President Tom Lowrie. “This is not a fundraiser, rather giving back to the community with over 40 volunteers, mainly from our club.”

The day will include food, food trucks, pizza, ice cream from Culver’s, adult beverages from Parker’s Hilltop, a petting zoo, multiple bounce houses, a magician, ventriloquist, music, and more.

“The Clarkston Area Optimist club is the largest service club in the community, but we are probably the least known of the service entities,” said club member Rob Whitcomb, also lieutenant governor for Zone 11 in the Michigan District of Optimist International. “Our signature events have primarily been dinner events that restricted participation. The idea of holding an open-to-the-public event featuring entertainment and activities for youth is a departure from the norm. Our hope is to create an event that will kick off the summer season, sort of the Taste of Clarkston in the spring but with family activities as the main theme. It is intended to make more of the public aware of the Optimist Club and provide a truly family-oriented environment.”

The club has hired Jonathan Haglund, a well-known comedian, juggler, and magician as headliner of the outside activities. The Clarkston Independence District Library and the Clarkston Family Farm are also joining in on the activities.

While the family and children’s activities are basically outdoors, unless bad weather will move them into Brady Lodge, ongoing musical entertainment will be going inside Brady Lodge from noon until 4 p.m., featuring local singers and acoustical artists from Wiltsie’s.

From 6-9 p.m., Detroit area-based Intrigue brings in their renowned musical show.

“This will definitely be a great way to start Father’s Day weekend,” noted Lowrie.

PHOTO: Clarkston Area Optimist Club members Rob Whitcomb, Tanya Carson, and Tom Lowrie want the community to join them June 18 at Bay Court Park, 6970 Andersonville Road. Photo: Matt Mackinder