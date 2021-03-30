Optimist Club honors trio

Each year, one student is selected from each of the elementary schools in Clarkston Community Schools as an outstanding student citizen.

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club has sponsored and facilitated this program for more than 20 years.

So far the club has recognized three students via Zoom this year.

The principal selects the student with the help of the teachers while the Optimist Club gives each winning student a plaque commemorating achievement.

“We hold an award ceremony so the principal and the teacher have an opportunity to say why they selected this outstanding student,” said Optimist Club President Kathy Novak.

Fifth graders Evelyn Turcsak from Bailey Lake Elementary; Eshan Patel, Springfield Plains Elementary; and Claire Curry, Pine Knob Elementary, were recognized earlier this month.