Optimists honor high school student with Outstanding Student Citizen award

Every school year, one student from each Clarkston school (each elementary, Sashabaw Middle School, Clarkston Junior High and Clarkston High) is awarded with the honor of Outstanding Student Citizen through the Optimists Club.

Each building principal is contacted to select their school’s recipient. The purpose of this program is to recognize students from any grade level, who demonstrate the exceptional traits, qualities and values attributed to being a responsible, compassionate and caring leader in their school.

One of the Optimist Club’s goals is to promote good citizenship within our community through action and example. They ask each principal to select one student from their school community who does the same.

This past Wednesday via a Zoom meeting, the Optimists presented the award to CHS senior Kennedy Smith.

Participating in the Zoom meeting were 28 club members and two representatives from her school in Gary Kaul, principal, and Josh Lamay, assistant principal.