Optimists recognize elementary achievement

In an annual event put on by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club, one student from each of Clarkston’s seven elementary schools has been awarded the honor of Outstanding Student Citizen.

The purpose of this program is to select and recognize fifth-grade students who demonstrate the exceptional traits, qualities and values attributed to being a responsible, compassionate and caring leader in their school.

One of the Optimist Club’s goals is to promote good citizenship within the community through action and example. The club asks each school’s principal to select one student from their school community who does the same.

The students recently attended an award ceremony presented by the Optimist Club, where they are recognized by both their principal and teacher.

Each student is given an engraved plaque to commemorate this special honor.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Bailey Lake: principal Glenn Gualtieri and student Marin Lugger. More photos in this week’s print edition of the Clarkston News.