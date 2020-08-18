Outdoor space for special needs

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Even after students with special needs graduate from Clarkston Community Schools, the learning doesn’t stop.

That’s where Jeff Chamberlain and his wife, Marnie, come into play.

The couple is heading up a community project called the Life Skills Project. This project is to build an outdoor space for the Special Needs Life Skills program building located behind Clarkston Junior High.

The program is a post-high school program through CCS that helps special needs students with everyday life skills and job training so they can have a smooth and productive transition to life after high school.

“This outdoor space would give these students a nice place to hang out throughout the day and taking care of the planters will be an added skill they can develop,” said Chamberlain. “There is only an old picnic table in this spot now and it isn’t very appealing to them.

“We would like to have this completed by the time school starts at the end of the month, although with face-to-face learning being delayed, we may push that back to mid-September.”

This project is being completed 100 percent by community donations, said Chamberlain.

Different sponsorship levels are being offered. Estimated cost of the project is $7,000, with anything raised over and above the cost being donated directly to the program to use at its discretion.

“We felt this was great timing for this project so our community could come together with all the division in our current environment,” said Chamberlain. “Marnie and I decided to head this up because our daughter, Savannah, attends the program so we took notice of this opportunity as we have spent much time at the building.

“We also noticed on our morning walks by the Life Skills building how this could be a positive addition.”

The new outdoor space would include a 15-foot by 21-foot concrete patio, two nice thermo plastic and steel picnic tables, a bench, four planters, and two small flower beds.

Overall, Chamberlain said he has been “very satisfied” with what CCS offers those with special needs and this is the family’s way to give back.

“Savannah has been in the program from the DOLLS program, SPICE and through junior high, high school, and now she is 21 and in the Life Skills program,” explained Chamberlain, noting individuals can attend Life Skills until age 26. “The staff has been amazing all the way through and we have seen firsthand the gains Savannah has made through these programs.

“This project can assist the Life Skills program by providing a space these young adults can be proud of and use to develop further life skills.”

Donations of any size are greatly appreciated, said Chamberlain, and can be sent via Venmo to @lifeskills-project

For more information, call Jeff Chamberlain at 810-278-3018 or Marnie Chamberlain at 248-821-7939.

Clarkston Families,

What have your experiences been with children that utilize(d) the special needs programs/IEPs at Clarkston Community Schools?

Good?

Bad?

Let us know by

sending an email to ClarkstonNews@gmail.com