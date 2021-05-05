Pair of ‘creative, enthusiastic’ staffers join library

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Walk into the Clarkston Independence District Library these days, and two new faces will be there to greet you.

Last month, the library brought aboard Manda Carr as the head of youth and teen services and Sissy Phillips as community relations and volunteer coordinator.

Library director Julie Meredith is pleased with what both bring to the staff.

“The library staff has had to be very innovative in adapting library services to COVID protocols over the past year,” said Meredith. “We’re excited to welcome two creative, enthusiastic new team members to add fresh ideas to what we’re doing.”

Carr’s and Phillips’ job duties include working with the other department heads and Meredith to make sure the library is meeting the needs of the community.

“How does that break down into the children’s and teen areas? It means I will work alongside the staff to oversee how we can best meet the educational needs of our community by offering great programs, providing access to materials (physical and e-resources), working alongside the school district, so we best support the needs of our teachers and area kiddos, and ensuring the library continues to offer a safe and fun place for people to congregate,” said Carr.

“As the community relations and volunteer coordinator, it’s my job to connect with the community and support the library and the friends of the library with volunteers,” added Phillips. “It’s a collaborative position to ensure the library and their services, programs, and events are visible in the community.”

Both new staffers have connections to Clarkston, too.

“I actually grew up in Clarkson,” said Phillips. “It was my first family home. It’s always held a special place in my heart. Even though my family and I moved away after second grade, it’s where I met by best friend and it’s stayed a connected part in my life ever since.”

Carr is an Oakland County native and continued to live nearby while she attended Oakland University and Wayne State University for her undergrad and graduate degrees.

“I love Oakland County, and am so glad to be back,” said Carr.

Both also commented on what makes libraries, especially the CIDL, sustainable in a digital and online society.

“While the pandemic has been a terrible time, it has also given libraries the chance to shine, as they continue to meet the needs of their communities in unique ways,” Carr said. “The COVID-19 pandemic blindsided us, but a testament to the importance of libraries in an ever-changing world was made evident in how fast libraries responded during the last year-plus.

“CIDL changed its service model to include best practices to keep the library ‘in the hands of the people’ while keeping people safe through curbside service, remote access to materials, and programs going from in-person to Zoom or recorded storytimes.”

“What I love most about the library is the opportunities it provides for the local community,” noted Phillips.

“The library is truly a family-centered place, and it has something for everyone,” she continued. “A library card has the power to unlock doors to different avenues, adventures, and even programs. It can be as simple as a ‘crafternoon’ activity to build your own fairy door, to renting out movies and TV series, to notary services – the list goes on. Every person connects with the library in their own way and I think there’s something special about that.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard our patrons say ‘thank you’ because they’re just so happy we’re open. What keeps libraries sustainable, in my opinion, is the people and the endless opportunities that libraries provide. What it comes back to is the idea of connection and community.”