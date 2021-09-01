Pair of Everest grads make the grade

Two 2021 Clarkston Everest Collegiate graduates were recently awarded the scholar-athlete award for their individual sports by the Catholic High School League.

Of the 2020-2021 scholar-athlete leader nominees, Theresa Waller and Anthony Felix were selected as the scholar-athlete award recipients for cross country and soccer respectively.

Waller, a three-year varsity runner for Everest, received the Hal Schram Cross Country Award. She helped lead the team to two regional titles, CHSL championship titles and took the team to the state championship all three years she was on the varsity team.

“From the moment she joined the team, Theresa demonstrated leadership on the team. She found a natural capacity and talent for running and pushed herself year-round to be the best runner she could be,” said Mary Williams, head coach for the Everest Girls Cross Country team.

“Theresa was recognized as All-Catholic all three years she ran for EC,” she added. “Theresa is someone who not only pours herself into every workout and race, but who is deliberate about analyzing her performance, doing her best, and building team culture and spirit.”

Felix, recipient of the Brother George Synan Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award, played for the Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team for all four years of his high school career.

He graduated as a member of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention and CHSL All-Catholic team.

“Anthony was the unquestioned leader of our team this past season,” said John Haezebrouck, head coach. “As captain, he led by example and brought others along with him. He played a vital role during all four seasons, culminating in a successful senior season by leading Everest Collegiate to consecutive MHSAA Final Four appearances. and will continue his soccer career at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

“He will truly be missed, as a player, teammate, and young man,” he added. “There is no one more deserving of the Brother George Synan Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award and I am proud of his achievements on and off the field.”