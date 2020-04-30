Pandemic cancels SCAMP

The latest to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is SCAMP.

In a message to The Clarkston News Thursday, North Oakland SCAMP Funding Corporation Executive Director Aimee Baker said SCAMP will next happen in 2021.

“We are heartbroken to inform you, that due to the pandemic, SCAMP will be cancelled this summer. We have been watching the data, listening to the projections, and consulting with local physicians. The safety of our children, young adults and staff is our priority and we are sorry for the disappointment we know this will cause. For further information please check our website at www.clarkstonscamp.org.

“We wish you the best of health and look forward to SCAMP 2021.”