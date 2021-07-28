Park weeding, planting

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the city will be partnering with the Clinton River Watershed Council again this summer to spruce up the Mill Race in Depot Park on Friday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This year, the focus will be twofold: removing weeds in the “West Bank” native plantings and planting new native plants in the rain garden and rain garden extension.

Volunteers are needed.

For more information, call the Clarkston city offices at 248-625-1559.