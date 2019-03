Pat McNEILL

McNEILL, Pat; of Pontiac; March 17, 2019; age 89; preceded in death by husband Bill; mother of Ruth Ann (Roger) Laing & Len McNeill; grandma of Stephanie & Alyssa McNeill, Jenny (Matt) Chartrand & Ryan Laing; great grandma of Braxton, Ayden, Charlie, Aurora, Kiera & Jackson; like a mother to Mike (Linda) Lorenzen; preceded in death by siblings Charles & Jean. Pat was a cashier at Pontiac General Hospital for many years. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com