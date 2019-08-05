Patricia Ann ANDRUS

ANDRUS, Patricia Ann “Patti” of Waterford; passed away July 26, 2019; age 66. Preceded in death recently by her longtime companion Harrison “Harry” Miller. Loving daughter of Louise and the late Kenneth Andrus. Beloved sister of Gloria Ross, Joann (Richard) Martello, Richard (Susan) Andrus and Mark Andrus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends. Patti retired from Clarkston Community Schools after teaching over 30 years at Andersonville Elementary and Springfield Plains Elementary. Patti’s whole life centered around teaching and tutoring her students. Friends may visit Tuesday, August 20th from 4-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Mass Wednesday, August 21st at 11 am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

