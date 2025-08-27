Patricia Ann (DeLano) Harrison, 90

Patricia Ann (DeLano) Harrison born in Pontiac, Michigan, on June 15, 1935, passed away peacefully at her home in Ortonville, Michigan on August 6, 2025 at the age of 90. Patricia was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret DeLano. To honor her wishes, cremation has taken place. Patricia is survived by her daughter; Christie (Lewis) Kojima, her two sons; Brian Harrison, and Matthew (Kim) Harrison, her daughter-in-law; Debbie Harrison, her grandchildren, Mallory and Kelly Harrison, Celia (AJ) Collins, Abbey and Bridget Kojima, Kade and Kole Harrison as well as six great-grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband of seventy years, Donald Harrison, her son; Donald Scott Harrison of Holly, Michigan and her brother Richard DeLano Jr.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, swimming, fishing and picking blueberries at their cabin on the boundary waters of Northern Minnesota. She also enjoyed watching the deer, sandhill cranes and many birds at her home, and she loved watching the Detroit Tigers baseball games. Patricia was the sweetest Granny anyone could ask for and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia retired from the Brandon School District after many years of teaching at Belle Ann Elementary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to your local Humane Society in Honor of Patricia Harrison.

A Memorial Service for Patricia will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan.