Patricia Ann Smith passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 75 years. Patricia was born in Walnut Ridge Arkansas to parents, Albert and Mary Wilkinson, who moved to Pontiac shortly after her birth.

She leaves behind her son, Matthew Smith, her sister and family Priscilla Elkins (Edward) of Colorado, her ex husband and friend John G. Smith and extended family. She also leaves behind many of her teaching friends, her college friends, and a multitude of students whom she taught and remember her fondly.

She was a graduate of Pontiac Central High School and Oakland University receiving a Master’s in Reading from Michigan State University. Patricia Smith taught first grade for Clarkston Community Schools for 28 years and following her move to St. Petersburg, Fl, she taught eight years for Pinellas County Schools as a reading specialist. In her retirement she continued to work with students at Canterbury School of Florida in their athletic program.

Patricia Smith was also a member Alpha Delta Kappa, a teacher’s sorority in Clarkston and Florida and was a member of Lakeland Players, producing plays and serving as secretary of the organization.

She will be fondly remembered by her many students as a positive and enthusiastic teacher, who was always willing to help and encourage children and providing special projects.

Memorials in her name made be made to the Canterbury School of Florida, 990 62nd Ave NE, St.

Petersburg, FL 33702. A memorial will be held at a later date.