Patricia Dunn, 91

Patricia Mary Dunn, of Clarkston, passed away July 15, 2022, at 91 years of age.

Born on March 16, 1931, in Detroit, daughter of the late John and Cecilia Misiolek, beloved wife of the late Marcel Joseph Dunn for 64 years, loving mother of David A. Dunn of Clarkston and Charles E. (Celeste) Dunn of Clarkston, proud grandmother of Madeline, Olivia, and Charles Dunn, and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by siblings Conrad, Constance, Caroline, and John.

Pat grew up in Dearborn and graduated from St. Alphonsus High School in 1949. She then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science of Dental Hygiene from the University of Michigan and worked as a dental hygienist for 30 years until retirement in 1984. At U of M, Pat joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority in 1951.

In 1955, Patricia married the love of her life, Marcel, before he went to boot camp and they were both inseparable ever since. His first duty station was in Yokohama, Japan, so Pat joined her husband and together they embarked on a new adventure. While in Japan, she learned how to cook Japanese cuisine and took up golfing.

In 1957, Pat and Marcel welcomed their first son David and five years later, their second son Charles.

Pat was a devout Catholic, and an extremely loving wife to Marcel.

In her free time, she was an avid golfer and was a member of Forest Lake Country Club for many years.

Pat will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston (7010 Valley Park Dr.). Instate at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Wyandotte.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.