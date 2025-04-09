Patricia J. Aranosian, 77

Patricia J. Aranosian of Clarkston; April 1, 2025; age 77; Loving wife of the late Dr. Robert Aranosian; Devoted mother of Bryan Aranosian, Andrea Aranosian, Anna Aranosian (Gerry McClellan) and Alexis (Kyle) Aranosian-Post; Daughter of the late Clifford and Elaine Dixon; Dear sister of the late Robert Kleine and the late Mary VanHouten; Sister in law and cherished friend of Virginia Kleine; Proud grandmother of Rylee, Austin, Olivia, Madison, Avery and Hayden; Beloved aunt of Robert (Stephanie) Kleine and Vickie (Matt) Okopny; Great-aunt of Kelsey Kleine (Chad Wotton).

Having a comforting and caring personality, Mrs. Aranosian was a natural at working in area funeral service. Her love for people made families feel like one of her own. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and was a great supporter of Scamp.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.