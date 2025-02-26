Patricia M. Glowzinski, 90

Patricia M. “Pat” Glowzinski; of Clarkston; born in Detroit on July 21, 1934 to Floyd and Lula Zielinski, passed away February 22, 2025, at the age of 90 in Elgin, IL where she resided with her daughter and family.

She was the mother of Kathleen (Kenneth) LaFerle, Michael Glowzinski, Patrick (Cynthia) Glowzinski and Charles Glowzinski.

Preceded in death by her husband Frank (2013) & son Paul (2003).

Grandmother of Colin, Courtney, Cameron, Connor; Reverend Evan, Jonathan (deceased); Bryan, Jacob, Alec and Lilliana; William, Nicholas, Sarah and Andrew; Joshua and Jeremy. She was also a great grandmother of six. Sister of Donald Zielinski (deceased 2017) and Cheryl Zielinski of Waterford.

A lifelong resident of Clarkston, Pat retired from Independence Township Clerk’s Office 1996. She cared for Frank at home who struggled with Multiple Sclerosis for over 50 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed family gatherings, holidays, spending time with friends, and serving her community. She was a founding and active member of St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday February 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A scripture service with sharing will be held at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with Fr. Evan Glowzinski & Father Craig Marion presiding. Visitation at the church before Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Saint Vincent DePaul Society.

