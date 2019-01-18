Patricia M. PINK

PINK, Patricia M. (Porter) of Clarkston; died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019; age 85. Beloved wife of William Pink of Clarkston; loving mother of Claudia (Don) St. Pierre and Susan Cameron; step-mother of Kathleen (Rich) McIsaac; proud grandmother of six and great grandmother of nine. Pat was born in Detroit and was a graduate of Royal Oak High School. She attended Michigan State University and later went on to be the Executive Secretary at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs, Michigan. Pat loved to travel on cruises, play cards and visit with family and friends. Memorial Service 5:00 pm, Monday, January 21, 2019, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit 3:30pm to 5:00pm. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com