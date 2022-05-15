Patricia Nicholson, 91

Patricia Louise Nicholson, of Bloomfield Township, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on May 12, 2022 at the age of 91.

Dear mother of John (Alice) Nicholson, Karen Nicholson Kenneweg, and Diane (Tim) Sharpe, loving grandmother of Jennifer, John, Gary, Katy, Mitchell, Joshua, Abigail, Alicia, and Jacob, and great-grandmother of many. Sister of Ronald Becker and Connie Becker. Preceded in death by son Raymond Nicholson, daughter, Donna Howard-Gourand, grandson Michael Kenneweg, and her parents Walter and Rosalind Becker.

A graveside service will be held, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Beaumont Health Foundation (Hospice), 26901 Beaumont Blvd Suite 433 5D, Southfield, 48033.

Pat was a devoted, loving and forgiving mother, who always put her family first. She was an early pioneer and dedicated advocate for Down Syndrome children in North Oakland County.

She enjoyed sewing, thrift store shopping to find treasures, water aerobics and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

