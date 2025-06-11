Patricia “Pat” Ann Herceg, 83

Patricia “Pat” Ann Herceg; passed away on June 4, 2025 at the age of 83. Mother of Sandra Dubre, Candace Sielbeck, Richard Haines, Rodney (Teresa) Haines, and Rachel Alkire; Grandmother of Faith, Crystal, Amanda, Alicia, Chad, Erica, Bradford, the Late Andrew, Travis, Jessica, Isaac, Samuel, Esther, Joseph, and Benjamin; Great Grandmother of 22; Great Great Grandmother of 4; preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Gertha Herceg.

A Visitation will be held for Pat on Monday June 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday the June 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Pat’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.