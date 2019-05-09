Patrick D. NICKLOW

NICKLOW, Patrick D.; of Oxford formerly of Pontiac; passed away May 7, 2019; age 62; husband of Paige; father of Madison Nicklow, Steve (Stephanie) Nicklow, Anne Nicklow & Melissa (Blaine) Dorton; son of Lois Nicklow; grandpa of Drew, Clare, Blake, Scott, Justin, Ashlyn & Saylor; brother of Dave Nicklow, Joe Nicklow, Jim Nicklow, Tonyia Campbell, Arlene Smith & Tina Cooper; son in law of Betty & Doug Smith; preceded in death by his father, Jim and brothers: Don & John Nicklow. Pat recently retired from General Motors UAW after 42 years of service. He was a member of Lake Orion Eagles and enjoyed flower gardening, landscaping and time trolling Houghton Lake on a pontoon boat. Memorial service at 12:30 pm on Friday, May 10th at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting from 10:30am until time of service. Memorials may be made to Beaumont Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com