Patsy A. COLE (TREECE)

COLE (TREECE), Patsy A.; of Clarkston; August 10, 2019; age 86; preceded in death by husband Robert; Mother of Catherine (Mark) Snyder; “Grandma Patsy” of Ashlee (Brian) Smelley, Bobby & Haley Chumbler, Abbie, Savannah & Mia Snyder; Great grandma of Carson; Sister of the late Virginia (George) Edwards & Alice (Mike) Pierce; also many other loving family members. Patsy enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Graveside Service Ottawa Park Cemetery.

