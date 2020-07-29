Paul Ulrich, 84

Paul L. Ulrich, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann.

Loving father of Keith (Lisa), Dan (Cindy), Scott (Nancy) and Stephen (Liza). Proud grandpa of Michelle, David, Amy, Philip, Kirsten, Mason, and Reagan.

Paul retired from General Motors.

Private inurnment at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi.

Memorials may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

